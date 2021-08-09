Spirits giant Jim Beam reaches milestone despite pandemic

The bourbon giant said it has filled one million barrels since the pandemic began last March.

CLERMONT, Ky. — Kentucky bourbon producer Jim Beam has achieved a pandemic-era production milestone by filling 1 million barrels during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Production at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. is accelerating in response to growing demand, and last week it celebrated filling its 17 millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition, the company said.

The 1 million barrel production milestone during the coronavirus outbreak holds “special significance” because it was accomplished despite disruptions and new protocols to protect employees, the spirits industry giant said.

“Throughout this pandemic, our incredible teams kept coming in to work every day, to make the bourbon that consumers around the world are going to enjoy in about four years,” said Freddie Noe, the eighth generation Beam distiller. “They adjusted to new workplace protocols that kept them, their colleagues and our operations safe -- and they did this while caring for loved ones at home.”

Bourbon ages for years before reaching consumers.

