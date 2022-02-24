Longtime East Texas Black-owned business announces closure after 57 years

Johnson's Grocery, located at 15864 State Highway 31 East in Tyler, first opened in 1965 when Sedrick Johnson Sr. started the business.

TYLER, Texas — A Black-owned grocery store that has been a staple in East Texas and served the area for 57 years is closing its doors.

Johnson's Grocery, located at 15864 State Highway 31 East in Tyler, first opened in 1965 when Sedrick Johnson Sr. started the business "when the odds were against him," current owner Palanda Gordon said on the business' Facebook page.

"He and my grandmother Goldie with the help of their children ran it successfully until they no longer could. That alone makes us #blackhistory," she said.

Gordon thanked her father Leroy Johnson, a well-respected businessman and mechanic, who continued the business until his death in 2010. She also thanked her mother Betty Johnson, 82, for her strength and faith in God.

"To every customer that has stepped foot in our doors, we say thank you. It has been a pleasure to serve you all," Gordon said. "God has truly blessed us and has shown us favor and for that we are truly grateful."