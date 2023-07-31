COMING SOON: Ruby's Mexican Restaurant set to open 2 new locations across East Texas

The owner of Ruby's Mexican Restaurant, Ruby Dalia Abarca announced she is expanding her popular restaurant outside of the Tyler area for the first time.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video above aired originally aired on Aug. 2022.

A Tyler Mexican Restaurant is sharing its traditional Mexican food by opening two new locations across East Texas.

The owner of Ruby's Mexican Restaurant, Ruby Dalia Abarca announced she is expanding her popular restaurant outside of the Tyler area for the first time.

According to a Facebook post, the fourth restaurant will be located in Jacksonville at 1009 S. Jackson Street. While the fifth restaurant will be in White Oak.

Jacksonville and White Oak residents can soon enjoy the restaurant's famous birria tacos and agua frescas including other delicious food items from the menu.

Abarca originally opened her first restaurant during COVID-19 on Gentry Parkway after years of selling food on her mother's porch.

Ruby's 2nd anniversary block party 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

Since 2020, she has opened three restaurants in Tyler. These two new locations will bring the total number to five and she is just getting started!

Last week, Abarca announced a new food truck that is scheduled to be opened Thursday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at the first Ruby's located on Gentry Parkway.

Ruby's Mexican Restaurant locations: