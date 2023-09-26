New café brings authentic Mexican snack to Longview

Mr. Churro opened three weeks ago and has stayed busy serving their signature Mexican pastry -- the churro.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A new coffee shop in Longview is providing a unique Mexican twist on dessert and coffee.

Mr. Churro has been making a buzz across the city with their sweet take on the Mexican pastry -- the churr -- a dessert owner Luis Castanon and his family say comes deep from their roots.

Luis is a native of Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico, where he was inspired to open Mr. Churro. He became a U.S. citizen about two years ago and continues to work at his construction company, Castanon Enterprises LLC.

He says these successful life moments wouldn't be possible without the help of his family who helps him run the café.

"Hispanic families man, we believe in sticking together," Luis said. "If one has an idea, then we're back there supporting them and vice versa."

His sister Genesis Castanon is the one who put the twist on their coffee to match their Mexican dessert. She says it was all an idea to make themselves stand out from all the other coffee shops in Longview.

"I also wanted to honor my background so I decided that I was going to run it with only Mexican-style coffee," said Genesis.. "So even if you get just like a basic Americana, which is just espresso on water, it's still made with Mexican beans."

Mr. Churro has only been open for three weeks but the Castanons say business has been booming since they are the only coffee shop near Judson Middle School.

"We've sold out a lot which is a good issue to have obviously," said Genesis. "We didn't expect such a good turnout and we didn't expect so many people to love it so much."

Luis says they've served patrons from across East Texas

"It's not just the Hispanics and the Latinos that are coming out," said Luis. "Everybody wants a piece of the churro man."

Luis says Longview residents love to support small businesses and his main focus will continue to be his construction company, but he says if the café continues to be a success -- he one day would like to expand to Tyler.