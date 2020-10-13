After months of being closed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Texas bars are officially set to reopen.

TEXAS, USA — Cheers!

Governor Abbott made the announcement that in counties where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15% of hospital capacity, a County Judge may authorize the opening of bars and similar establishments at 50% occupancy.

Tables must be limited to six customers or less, and all establishments must follow all local curfew guidelines.