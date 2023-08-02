Whitehouse sees economic impact from Patrick Mahome's Super Bowl appearance

Another day closer to Super Bowl Sunday and for businesses in Whitehouse, this means more sales.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Business is booming across Whitehouse, thanks to their hometown football star who will be playing this Sunday in the Super Bowl.

Like many businesses in Whitehouse, Lace Tribe Boutique is seeing an increase in sales for Chief gear from locals and people out of state.

"Anytime (Patrick Mahomes) makes it this far, it's a huge excitement for us. Because it just brings a lot of business into the store," said Tera McCord manager of Lace Tribe Boutique.

Patrick Mahomes has left a lasting effect in his hometown by putting Whitehouse on the map.

"You've got business owners that see that as an opportunity to support him. And then you've got residents in the community that also see it as a way to support business owners," said Mitchell Stewart, the Whitehouse Vice President of Chamber of Commerce.

Whitehouse Mayor Hames Wansley has declared Super Bowl Sunday as Patrick Mahomes Day.

"This will be the third time we're doing it," Wansley said. "And that's going to happen this Friday at 10 A.M. at City Hall."