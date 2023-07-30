Two Rivers Grocery is closing its doors after 30 generous years

After 30 successful years, Twin Rivers Grocery and Market is set to shut things down for good.

BIG SANDY, Texas — Big Sandy’s one and only grocery store will be closing its doors very soon.

After 30 successful years, Two Rivers Grocery and Market is set to shut things down for good. The news comes on the heels of last month’s storms, which knocked the store's power and refrigeration out for five days.

"We lost everything. Well 100,000 dollars is gone because of the insurance not helping, paying their part," said Tammy Kissigner, former store manager.

Big Sandy ISD teacher, Greta Attawaym said the grocery store means so much to the community that she was so heartbroken to hear the news it was closing.

"My brother called and told me, and I’m trying not to get emotional but… Anytime I needed anything for my class I came up here," Attawaym said. "From when I was teaching my high school class about fruit and vegetables, he donated fruits and vegetables. When we had parties and I needed pizza or something, he donated the pizza. Places don’t do that."

After so many generous years of giving back to the community, the locals continue to have hope that something can be done.

"If there’s anything that we can do to help the continuation of this store that has been the lifeline of our community, we will gladly do it. And be in service of Keith and the people," said Joyce Holt Big, Big Sandy resident.

Despite the well-wishes from customers, it doesn't look like their kinds words and thoughts will be enough to safe the grocery store.

"This is one of the real things we have in Big Sandy, and it’s sad to see to go. It’s very sad and heartbreaking to see it go," Attaway said.