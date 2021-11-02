Better Business Bureau warns against sharing your COVID-19 vaccination card on social media

COVID-19 vaccination cards contain sensitive personal information such as your name and date of birth.

TYLER, Texas — A COVID-19 vaccination shot for many is a historic moment. One in which you may want to capture and share on social media.

However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says you may want to think twice before you snap and post.

Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine, according to the BBB.

Here are some tips to remember by the BBB:

Share your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead. If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it. You can share a photo of your vaccine sticker or set a frame around your profile picture.





Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom. If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that's how your privacy settings are configured.





Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom. If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that’s how your privacy settings are configured. Be wary of answering popular social media prompts. Sharing your vaccine photo is just the latest social trend. Think twice before participating in other viral personal posts, such as listing all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite songs, and top 10 TV shows. Some of these “favorite things” are commonly used passwords or security questions.

Coleman Swierc with the Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas says if a scammer comes across your photo they may steal more than your identity.

"The first thing you want to do if you really feel like you have been compromised you need to call any and all of your financial institutions," Swierc said. "That's whether you have credit cards, open banking, anything where your information can be used against you from like a financial point of view because scammers want your information to exploit you for money."

If you do feel inclined to share your moment through social media experts say to omit your personal information.

"The key point here is to protect your information," he said. "You have your vaccination card, you're really proud of it, get yourself a $1 marker, and mark through your name and your birthday."

