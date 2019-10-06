Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

This year you can make Father’s Day more frugal yet more meaningful than ever before. If you are still searching for that perfect present for dad or if you are a dad looking to score a deal, I have you covered.

This is my second Father’s Day as a dad and my first Father’s Day where my daughter actually knows who I am (she turns 1 tomorrow) and I am excited to prepare this list for you.

Below, you’ll find a list of the hottest products that are trending in our region and across the country in addition to some new gift ideas. Many of these gift ideas could also benefit a grad.

Happy Savings!



33% off top-rated Blue Rhino 3 burner propane gas grill

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.00



$50 off Apple Smart Watch 4 with free shipping

Was: $399.99

Now: $349.99



$40 off Decibel 4-in-1 wireless charger and smart power bank with free shipping

Was: $80.00

Now: $39.99



$80 off new Apple iPad WiFi 32GB with free shipping

Was: $329.99

Now: $249.99



$110 off Deci-Diamond Bluetooth stereo speaker with free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $89.99



$100 off Sharp 55-inch Roku Smart TV 4K 2160 with free shipping

Was: $449.99

Now: $349.99



$60 off Mainstays Mid Century TV, gaming and stereo stand with free delivery

Was: $159.00

Now: $99.00



$50 off 110 MPH Jet Fan leaf blower with battery and charger included

Was: $149.00

Now: $99.00

Up to 30% off power tools for dad at Home Depot

***Includes DeWalt, Rigid, Milwaukee and Ryobi



Up to 30% off men’s golf polo shirts at Target

Was: $20 - $45

Now: $12 - $18

