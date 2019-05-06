Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I know.... these days it seems like there is a "national holiday" tied to something every day. But National Donut Day — which is Friday — actually has an incredible legacy dating back to 1938!

Did you know that the Salvation Army had "dough lassie" volunteers who would serve donuts to soldiers during World War I? The Chicago branch of the Salvation Army launched National Donut Day as a company fundraiser back in 1938. The fundraiser was designed to honor the contribution of women and to assist those struggling during the Great Depression. I love the roots of this occasion, and you should consider volunteering time or money while you enjoy your free donut on Friday.

Let's get to the savings! Below you'll find the list of available freebies and discounts in our region and across the country. Please enjoy.

Amazon: Up to 32 percent off Babycakes Donut Maker, now $12.99.

Cafe Press: Donut Whisperer Mugs are $10; they're regularly $17.

Custom Donuts Apron: $20 down from $30 until Saturday.

Dunkin' Donuts: Free donut with any drink purchase on Friday.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is giving away one million donuts; one free donut per customer. Click here for participating locations.

Maternity Donut Shirts: $14 through Sunday; regularly $25.

Sweet Donuts T-shirts: T-shirts for me are $14; regularly $25.

Personalized Donut Shirts: Add your name and shirt is $14; regularly $25.

Walmart: The retailer is giving away 1.2 million free donuts across the country plus free samples of Seattle's Best Coffee from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at participating locations.

