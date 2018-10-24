Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

$40 Off Owlee Raven Wireless Headphones

Today the power of Bluetooth, noise isolation and an unthinkably low price unite for my favorite Amazon deal of the day.

Unlike the Apple Airpods which cost around $160, Owlee (one of the top audio brands) seemed to understand that not all ears are created equal. At a fraction of the price, the Owlee Raven noise-isolating ear phones include ear tips and inserts so these headphones never fall out. The Apple Airpods and many other competing headphones adapt a "one size fits all" approach, which doesn't work for those of us using headphones at the gym, running or during any time of movement.

Whether you're streaming music or trying to drown out background noise for improved call quality, this $30 score today out-performed headphones at four times the price. Of all the deals on Amazon right now, I'd most definitely classify this as my favorite deal today.

Click the play button to hear more about the deal!

What makes these wireless headphones so special?

- Call quality surpassed any of the other hands-free systems at double the price

- Powerful bass was on par with headphones at triple the price

- These wireless headphones can connect to two different devices

- IPX4 waterproof and sweat proof

- Noise isolation technology made this a top pick for the gym and in noisy environments

- Works with any Bluetooth device including Apple and Android smartphones

- Accessories fit any ear size and anti-slip technology keeps them in place

- Inline remote served as a bonus given the price

- Ideal for commutes, busy cities, audio books and music streaming

- Lowest recorded price today

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

