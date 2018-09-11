Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $11 off buy one, get one Original Macadamia Nut Oil + free shipping

Just in time for Thanksgiving cooking and holiday hosting and elevating your food, the no. 1 trending oil in the world right now is back on sale!

Foodies call it "Liquid Gold" and many doctors would prefer you use this instead of butter or olive oil. Say hello to macadamia nut oil, one of my all-time most popular deals.

While many specialty grocery stores in the U.S. sell macadamia nut oil, the original and best tasting oil we've tested comes from Australia. It's usually impossible to find in stock with free shipping and at a reduction. If you do see this deal on other websites, there are added shipping charges or the brand is a knock-off.

Health and nutrition expert Dr. Derek Alessi added that macadamia nut oil is top-rated as a heart-healthy cooking oil, and it's great for salad dressing as well as for cooking at high heat. Macadamia nut oil is more stable and much healthier than canola, olive or coconut oil with a richer buttery flavor. It's high in mono-saturated fats. Click the play button to learn more.

What to know about macadamia nut oil

Super healthy and delicious!

Tastes like butter

Better for you than olive oil

Heart healthy

Great at high heat - is also excellent for frying, marinades, cooking, dipping and baking

No. 1 oil of doctors, fitness experts and nutritionists

BUY IT NOW: $11 off buy one, get one Original Macadamia Nut Oil + free shipping

Was: $40.00

Now: $28.99

**Extremely hard to find in stock, let alone on sale!

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA