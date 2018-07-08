Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $60 Off Top Rated Smart Body Scale + Free Shipping

My most-requested smart health deal comes twice per year: bathing suit season and January for all of those fit New Year's resolutions. If you are basing any of your athletic or dietary decisions on an arbitrary number on a old-school scale, follow this advice:

"Smart body fat scales need to replace the stupid scales too many of us have in our homes," said fitness trainer, nutritionist and doctor of physical therapy Brandy Golden.

Most of us base our eating and workout decisions on an arbitrary number on a scale. Have you ever seen that number waiver when you step on the scale? Does that number fluctuate over the course of an hour? Your scale is probably inaccurate.

The scale I now use daily has four sensors, and it gives you a check-up on your body fat, BMI and many other factors every time you use it! Complete with an easy-to-use secure app for your smartphone, this smart scale serves as your own personal coach and lifestyle expert.

"This scale Matt found will help you reach your goals and give you that crucial information so few people have access to," said Dr. Derek Alessi, who has contributed to articles in USA Today.

Click the play button to see the scale in action.

- 10X more accurate than a conventional scale (water weight fluctuates, body fat does not)

- Has double the number of weight sensors compared to a standard scale

- Accurately tracks your weight and body changes from head to toe

- Measures muscle, water protein, BMI and visceral fat in under 5 seconds

- Tracking graph guides you toward your weight loss

- Tracks multiple users with free weight loss app

- Doctor approved and recommended by nutritionists across the country

$60 Off Top Rated Smart Body Scale + Free Shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $39.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA