BUY IT NOW: 50 Percent Off New Treblab X2 HD Bluetooth Wireless Headphones + Free Delivery

It was at least twice as good as the Apple alternative and it’s on sale for less than half the price! If you are looking for what I guarantee to be the best pair of smart in-ear headphones you will ever own, I have you covered.

You can read the reviews anywhere for Treblab. This high-end audio line is not only a top performer but they work wonderfully for people of all ages, whether you’re on the go or at the gym. They elevate your call quality and give your music the bass and high quality audio it deserves.

We all carry more than enough power cords and charge cables. Assuming you don't want to carry around a cord for yet another device, the Treblab X8 Bluetooth headphones are life proof and they charge themselves!

An ingenious new design from the top-rated headphone maker in the world merges 3D sound with a carrying case that charges the headphones on the go - no outlet needed. These replace Treblab X2 headphones I reviewed in May.

Simply charge the included carrying case for the certified water and sweat-proof Bluetooth headphones. Once the case is charged, you can take it with you to power, carry and re-charge your wireless headphones.

While many "wireless" headphones on the market have a wire adjoining the left and right earbuds, these headphones are 100 percent truly wireless.

Another added benefit: the new Treblab headphones are designed to NEVER fall out and they stay in better than any competing product. They include additional ear-tips and re-sizers for a perfect fit.

Click the play button to see my unboxing.

Features of the Treblab X2 HD Bluetooth Wireless Headphones:

Includes Siri built-in for use with iPhones

Full connectivity with Android devices

Outperformed the Apple AirPods in terms of both sound and battery life

Water resistant and sweat proof

Ideal for the gym, jogging, travel, streaming and HD call quality

Headphones will automatically pause music to answer a phone call

Carrying case charges the headphones without a need for cables or additional chargers

Advanced noise cancellation out-performed competitors at double the price

Bluetooth 4.2 delivers top call quality and streaming benefits

Lowest-recorded price

List Price: $139.99

Amazon Price: $89.99

Deal Price I found: $69.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

