Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT HERE: $150 Off Top Rated Robotic Vac and Mop + Remote Controller + Free Shipping

Hold me accountable! In the almost two decades that I've been studying price trends, I've made it my mission to predict price drops. I can tell you right now with a 100% guarantee that today's robo vac deal will cost $30 to $50 more on Black Friday.

Right now retailers are testing out price points to see how quickly consumers respond to an offering, which helps them estimate stock for the holidays. Any time I see an early "Black Friday doorbuster" test, I will flag the deal for you right here.

The new Coredy robo vacs function as robotic mops complete with superb filters to capture 99 percent of dust, mites and allergens as small as 10 microns.

If you are tight on time and want a solid vacuum job performed while you are doing other things, a robo vac is for you. More importantly, while humans can out-clean robots, the robo vacs slide under couches, cabinets and tables to reach dirt our arms and hands cannot access.

This is hands down the best robo vac we've tested under $800 and it held its own against the Roomba.

Click the play button to see the Coredy smart robo vac in action.

- The only top rated robo mop and robo vac available at this price

- New wet/dry mopping technology

- 12 infrared sensors combine for smarter vac navigation

- Smart suction technology captured more dirt and dust than any other unit we tested

- Brushless suction design prevents clogs

- Ideal for those with allergies

- Trapped more cat and dog hair than any system in a similar price range

- Edge sensors can detect stairs and keep robo vac safe

- Ultra slim profile allows robo vac to pass under most couches and cabinets

- Your key to an allergy-free safety zone

- Much quieter than competing vacs

- Includes remote control and docking station

- Will cost $30 - $50 more on Black Friday as a doorbuster

BUY IT HERE: $150 Off Top Rated Robotic Vac and Mop + Remote Controller + Free Shipping

Was: $350.00

Now: $199.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA