I cut the cord more than 12 years ago and I haven't looked back since. At the time, I was a pioneer. Today, I'm one of millions. In fact, 33 million people cut the cord last year (according to this study), but many of those people are not fortunate enough to enjoy live TV for free. That all changes today!

Since the last HDTV antenna I featured from Antop sold out, I went in search of something that was less bulky and also able to pick up more channels. For the past few years, I've sworn by the Antop antennas but I heard from many of you who wanted something smaller. Today, a wafer-thin antenna will get you more TV channels than anything on the market.

The average cost of a cable or satellite bill in our region is $130 to $200 per month. If you've tried an antenna, you’ve probably experienced one of the following problems:

Not powerful enough

Not HD quality reception

Doesn't pick up local stations

A good HD antenna often costs more than $200

Antennas have to be mounted on an interior window

A long cord is needed for TV sets far away

Today you can stop over-paying for the dozens of channels you don't want to get the few channels you need (including this TV station).

The Decibel HD-TV antenna has one of the most powerful amplifiers ever put in to an antenna. It scores you free HDTV and 4K channels even if you are more than 85 miles away from the source. The Antop antenna I featured last year had a range of 70 miles.

The Decibel HD-TV antenna is much thinner than an iPhone and if you click the play button, you can see it in action.

Features of the Decibel HD-TV Long Range Digital Antenna and Amplifier:

Get access to more free TV and local TV stations than competing products

Digital signal amplifier included

Extremely thin and designed to lay flat, attach to a window or fit behind a TV

15-foot accessory cable included

Installs in seconds

No complicated programming required

Astounding 85-mile range

BUY IT NOW: $40 off Decibel HD-TV long range antenna with amplifier and free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99

***Expected to sell out extremely quickly!

Who is Matt Granite?