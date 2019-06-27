Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $40 off DAWS rugged Bluetooth speaker and free shipping

The countdown to Prime Day is on and as we lead up to the global deal event on July 15, I'm showcasing every major deal early — guaranteed in stock.

The deal that just dropped and that will be live on Amazon.com in the form of a flash sale very soon is being called "The Swiss Army Knife of bluetooth speakers."

I have also learned that this speaker will sell for $1 less on Amazon Prime Day but it is not likely to be in stock for longer than eight minutes. If you don't want to deal with the masses or risk losing this deal, it is in stock today!

Hearing is believing — and that's just the start. This smash-proof, waterproof, dust-proof and extremely loud wireless speaker has a big added bonus: it also functions as an FM Radio and LED lighting system.

In the event of an emergency, you can still receive emergency radio alerts on this speaker without the need for any power, as it's rechargeable. The built-in torch flashlight is ideal for wrapping up a big night on the beach, hanging out by the pool or perfect to lead the way in a blackout.

With a whopping 15 hours of guaranteed battery life — I tested it several times at 15 hours and 20 minutes — this is your best rugged Bluetooth speaker deal for Prime Day.

Click the play button to watch this rugged speaker in action!

Features of the DAWS C26 wireless speaker:

Incredible 15 hours of power.

Extremely loud high fidelity sound with echo-free microphone.

Splash-proof and water-resistant with hook for hiking and camping.

Delivers premium HD sound outdoors, indoors and on the go.

One of the best Bluetooth speakers I've ever tested.

Audio quality is on-par with Bose but with greater durability.

Built-in FM radio.

Built-in torch flashlight.

BUY IT NOW: $40 off DAWS rugged Bluetooth speaker and free shipping

List Price: $199.99

Discounted: $99.99

Deal Price: $59.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:



Who is Matt Granite?