The largest online shopping day in the world is almost here — and it's not Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Singles' Day is this Sunday, Nov. 11.

If that's news to you, you're not alone. Singles' Day is still catching on in the U.S. Here are five things you should know about Singles Day, followed by 11 great Singles' Day deals.

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT SINGLES' DAY

It started in China in 1993 as a way for singles to celebrate being single. The Chinese online retail giant Alibaba recognized the retail opportunity in Singles' Day and turned it into a shopping phenomenon. In 2017 shoppers spent $25 billion on Singles' Day, including $1 billion in the first two minutes of the event. That means Singles' Day is now at least four times bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's also much bigger than Prime Day. Shoppers spent an estimated $1 billion on Prime Day 2017. U.S. retailers are starting to offer sales and discounts for Singles Day or are offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals earlier. Click here for Amazon's "Early Black Friday Deals" page.

11 TOP SINGLES' DAY DEALS

11) $40 off Z-Edge 4K Action Cams andd Full Accessory Package and free shipping

Was: $109.00

Now: $69.99

10) 50 percent off Ultra-Bright Waterproof Emergency LED Lanterns and free shipping

Was: $32.00

Now: $15.99

9) $15 off Polaroid Insta-Power Smartphone and Tablet Power Banks and free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $34.99

8) $30 off an HP Dash Cam with G-Sensor and free shipping

Was: $94.99

Now: $64.99

7) $50 off Smart iClever Jump Starter and Phone Charger and free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

6) $50 off Pur-Shiatsu Robotic Neck and Shoulder Massager and free shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

5) $70 Off Livebox Streaming Box, get FREE TV and free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99 **The lower priced ones online are counterfeit. The price I found is the lowest.

4) $100 off eight-piece American Gourmet Stainless Steel Cookware and free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

3) $80 off top-rated 1 Degree Cooler Mattress Topper and free shipping

Was: $179.99

Now: $89.99

**King size adds $10

2) $70 off top-rated Off 5 Star 8-inch Chef Knife and free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99 **Prime Day best-seller!

1) Amazon.com Early Black Friday Sale / Day Of The 11s Sale

This sale has a wide range of constantly changing products. Please keep in mind that while the other products I featured are at their guaranteed lowest prices, not every product on this Amazon sale is necessarily at an all-time low.

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

