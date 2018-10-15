Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Summer’s hottest yard accessory just dropped to close out pricing and it’s guaranteed to last you for years. A garden hose system that sold out on Prime Day is in stock and on sale for the last time this year.

The typical garden hose hasn't evolved in more than 60 years, and they're prone to cracks, leaks and causing back pain. They also create a tangled mess I've seen my parents deal with on a regular basis.

The top-selling expandable 50-foot garden hose that I've been using since May is made of military-grade materials. The latex-reinforced super strength fabric is 37500D - which means the nylon material is designed to last for years.

Competing hose systems I tested this past summer were leaking after being stretched too much or caught on a branch by August. This system was the top performer.

Complete with a sure grip spray nozzle which is worth another $15 on its own and lightweight beyond belief, this is my favorite deal today. It also was a favorite with our fans on Prime Day, so we brought it back.

Click the play button to see what I've been using on my property for two seasons with ease!

Features of the Pur-Well Living Super Expandable Garden Hose:

Leak proof with copper fittings

High-pressure spray nozzle has 10 different settings

Expandable up to 50 feet

Fits any traditional hose or garden system

Lightweight, compact and easy to move

Designed to last for years

Ideal for all gardens and property sizes

Latex-reinforced super strong fabric

Costs 25 percent less than a traditional garden hose

Costs 50 percent less than competing expandable hoses

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

