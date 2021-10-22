Industry experts are suggesting those looking for major sales shop early and be flexible.

HOUSTON — Big deals on televisions are usually a staple of the holiday shopping season, door buster deals designed to lure in shoppers starting on Black Friday.

But things could look different this year.

Shortages and supply chain issues are hitting TV makers just like other industries. According to cNET, manufacturers are dealing with a lack of computer chips, LCD panels and other parts. Also because of the supply chain issues the price of shipping televisions to the U.S. has increased.

No shortage, sales smaller

So what does that mean? According to industry experts, they don't expect a big shortage of TVs but don't expect those big doorbuster deals, either. There will still be sales they just won't be as big. That's because the starting price of televisions will be higher, so the resulting sale prices will be higher as well.

Be flexible, shop early