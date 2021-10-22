HOUSTON — Big deals on televisions are usually a staple of the holiday shopping season, door buster deals designed to lure in shoppers starting on Black Friday.
But things could look different this year.
Shortages and supply chain issues are hitting TV makers just like other industries. According to cNET, manufacturers are dealing with a lack of computer chips, LCD panels and other parts. Also because of the supply chain issues the price of shipping televisions to the U.S. has increased.
No shortage, sales smaller
So what does that mean? According to industry experts, they don't expect a big shortage of TVs but don't expect those big doorbuster deals, either. There will still be sales they just won't be as big. That's because the starting price of televisions will be higher, so the resulting sale prices will be higher as well.
Be flexible, shop early
The advice for shoppers this year is to be flexible. You may find the size and type of TV you want but not the brand. Also don't expect to get a deal on lower end televisions, the price reductions will be on mid-range and high-end televisions. And like with other items, cNET recommends shopping early with the best deals coming between now and Black Friday and Cyber Monday.