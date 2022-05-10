Netflix confirms it's adding ads to its service

After years of resisting commercials, Netflix will introduce an ad-supported, lower-priced subscription tier soon.

LOS GATOS, Calif. — After years of resistance, Netflix confirms it will introduce commercials to its service.

The company's co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, announced Netflix will begin testing an ad-supported tier that comes at a lower price. They didn't reveal what the cost will be.

Netflix's announcement comes after the entertainment service's subscriber numbers dipped for the first time in a decade. It also faced backlash for cracking down on password sharing and laying off 300 employees in June.

In April, Netflix's co-CEO Reed Hastings said that it would be a year or two before commercials are added.

A New York Times report from May shows that Netflix actually told its employees that the ad-supported plan could launch before the end of 2022.