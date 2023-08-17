Austin to receive $6.2 billion as part of new TxDOT transportation infrastructure investment

The fund will come from a $142 billion statewide investment that was announced by Gov. Greg Abbott and transportation executives on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) have announced a new $142 billion investment to improve the state's transportation infrastructure.

According to a Thursday new release sent by TxDOT, the record investment, as part of the 2024 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), includes a $100 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan for transportation projects to improve safety, congestion and connectivity, as well as to preserve Texas' roadways. The investment is a $25 billion increase from 2022.

As part of the investment, the Austin TxDOT District is set to receive $6.2 billion in funding.

Part of the intended improvements for Austin include:

$4.5 billion for the I-35 Capital Express Central project to add two non-tolled managed lanes in each direction from US 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard

$383.6 million for US 281 to improve mobility and enhance safety from US 290 to the Comal County line

$105.2 million to remove signals and build overpasses on SH 71 at Tucker Hill Lane and Pope Bend Road

$43.9 million to remove signals and build an overpass on SH 71 at FM 1209

$81.8 million to widen and realign FM 812 from US 183 to SH 21

$80 million for grade-separated intersection improvements at US 281 and SH 71

$31.2 million to extend frontage roads along SH 71 from Riverside Drive to US 183

$32 million for intelligent transportation systems along I-35

$164.5 million to widen RM 620 South to a 6-lane divided roadway

$61.3 million to widen US 79 from I-35 to east of FM 1460

“Thanks to our booming economy, Texas has achieved a major milestone in our transportation infrastructure with this record $142 billion investment that will strengthen our roadways and build a next-generation transportation network. Through this record transportation investment project, the State of Texas will further improve roadway congestion and safety to meet the growing needs of Texans in our large metros, rural communities, and everywhere in between. This plan will not only connect Texans from every corner of our state, it will also bolster our economic growth and ensure Texans and businesses continue to thrive for generations to come,” Abbott said in a Thursday news release.

“This historic investment in our transportation system is critically important to help meet the needs of our fast-growing state,” said J. Bruce Bugg, Jr., chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Abbott and our Texas Legislature, Texas continues to see growth in the transportation investments needed to support a world-class transportation system focused on safety and congestion relief.”

“This plan will help the lives of all Texans for years to come as we work to move people and goods safely and efficiently in our rural, urban, and metropolitan areas. TxDOT is already putting these resources to work with a record number of projects aimed at improving safety and saving lives on our roadways," said Marc Williams, executive director of TxDOT.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.