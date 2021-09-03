Delta variant slows employment rate's recovery

Employers nationwide added 235,000 jobs last month while forecasters expected 750,000.

TYLER, Texas — New employment data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows new hire rates are much lower than expected — more than three times lower.

Help wanted signs are scattered across East Texas. Denise Sanders, owner of Topp’s Pizza, has a sign of her own.

“It's a struggle. I go through so many people,” Sanders said.

Sanders said she’s had very little help throughout the pandemic and the people she’s been able to hire disappear within the first week.

“I have a lot of people that don't show up to interviews or show up to an interview and they don't show up for the first day," Sanders said. "I have some that start the first day and they don't come back the second day. I have some that work two days, don't come for the weekend and try to come back Monday like nothing happened."

To fill in the gap, she’s at the restaurant, at times for 11 hours in a day.

“I see help wanted signs everywhere, which makes me feel better that it's not just me,” Sanders said.

Dog trainer Judy Parsons with PetSmart has been noticing the signs too.

“Hopefully, people can kind of beat the pavement and take some of these jobs that need to be taken," Parsons said. "We've got an awesome crew here- some awesome managers and floor workers. We work as a team. You know, a lot of us have been here a long time so a lot of us are like family. We call ourselves a pack."