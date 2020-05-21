AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video about the travel restrictions was published in April.

Through the power of an executive order, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted all mandatory 14-day self-quarantine restrictions for travelers from certain areas.

The restrictions, which were put in place at the end of March to stop the spread of COVID-19, required travelers from Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit and Miami to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Texas.

Gov. Abbott had specifically targeted those areas because they were "experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19."

Travelers taking part in a mandatory self-quarantine are also no longer required to do so, according to the executive order.

Gov. Abbott lifted the restrictions as part of his administration's plan to safely and strategically reopen Texas.

