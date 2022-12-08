Lufkin to have a new manufacturer that will bring 100 new jobs

FIO will bring 100 jobs to residents with their new $30 million facility, which will be a state-of-the-art U.S. domestic manufacturer for nitrile gloves.

The City of Lufkin will welcome 100 news jobs into the city after the approval for a nitrile glove manufacturer to set up within city limits.

In an unanimous vote, the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation Board approved a tax abatement for Francis Innovation Operations. FIO will bring 100 jobs to residents with their new $30 million facility, which will be a state-of-the-art U.S. domestic manufacturer for nitrile gloves.

Bob Samford, Lufkin economic development director, has been working with FIO officials for the last year to bring the company within city limits.

“Lufkin is honored to have been selected by the company as the location of this patent-pending technology,” Samford said. “FIO has over 40 years of successful business experience and family leadership. Nitrile gloves are considered foundational devices in the medical community and are one of the most widely used PPEs when it comes to any type of disease – let alone a pandemic.”

The tax abatement proposal will go before the city council for final approval on Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. The incentives that the board have included in the proposal include:

A tax abatement of 100% for 10 years

$4,000 FTE up to 100

10 acres of land in the Industrial Park in Lufkin

FIO will have to invest a minimum of $30 million and hire at least 100 full-time employees for the economic incentives approved by the board, according to the statement. Construction must start by the end of 2023, with substantial progress in construction needing to be met by the end of 2024. FIO officials have confirmed that they intend to start construction in early 2023.

According to FIO Executive Vice President Jordan Schupbach, they have offices in Texas and Louisiana that engineer and manufacture 100% USA-made products.