SAN MARCOS, Texas — A huge film and television production studio is set to break ground in San Marcos later this year, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Hill Country Studios first proposed the TV, film and streaming studio last year. The Statesman reports that at the time, the company said the project would be the largest of its kind in Texas. It has so far garnered the City of San Marcos and Hays County incentive deals that could be worth more than $6 million.

Jacob Cowan, chief marketing officer of Hill Country Studios, told the Statesman that the project is expected to break ground by the end of this year. He said recent approvals from the City were "key milestones" for the project as it moves toward groundbreaking.

Last month, the San Marcos City Council annexed the land, which is located near the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone, and rezoned the property to "less intense" zoning classifications. The studio will be located on the existing La Cima development, near West Centerpoint Road, West Wonder World Drive and RM 12.

The August approval followed a July city council meeting during which the annexation and rezoning were discussed. The Statesman reports that one item called for rezoning 90 acres to a "Community Commercial District," which would allow it to be used specifically for a film studio, and the second called for rezoning 58 acres to a character district, which is designed to preserve open space.

Hill Country Studios will be home to 12 soundstages, workshops and a production office and will focus on virtual production. City documents say the studio will employ 22 people full-time, but that could double once it is fully built.

Cowan told the Statesman that films could be made at the studio as early as next year as facilities come online. Some construction will continue through 2025.

