Reminder: Federal unemployment ending on Saturday

Seven states besides Texas are pulling the plug on aid this weekend.

TEXAS, USA — Texans have been bracing for a time that has finally come. This Saturday, federal unemployment will expire and jobless Texans will lose $300 in weekly aid.

Veronica Hernandez is a stay at home mom. She said, “My job search actually started the year the pandemic started.”

Maria Rangel is also looking and added, “I started with my unemployment, but of course I knew the unemployment was not gonna last long. So I was like, ‘I need to do something.’”

Some Texans will only lose a portion of their unemployment, while others who were only getting federal aid will lose their entire check.

Lesley Jones with Christian Women’s Job Corps preps people for their chosen field every day and said there are plenty of opportunities out there.

"Now is the time that businesses are reopening," she said, "They are hiring. They are looking for people to fill these positions so that they can keep their doors open.”

She acknowledges that some fields are much harder to break back into than others and says that in the wake of mounting competition, it's crucial to dot your I's and cross your T’s.

“That's where you should be really brushing up on your skills and making sure that you have the right resume and that you're prepared for the interview. Those things put you ahead," she explained.