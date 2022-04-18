YOU SHOULD KNOW: Today is the last day to file your taxes

If you've already filed, you can expect your return in three-to-six weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Monday, April 18, is tax day -- a day some dread the whole year.

However, CBS19 has put together a list of tips to make today a little less stressful.

In addition to everything you needed to have in year's past, you'll want to make sure you also have your stimulus paperwork.

Three ingredients to a smooth-sailing tax day are:

W-2 form

1099 form

Form of identification

You should also decide who you want to file your taxes:

Do them yourself

Use tax-preparing services like H&R Block or Turbo Tax

Ask a tax professional

You'll want to make sure you give tax professionals all your forms so they are able to prepare your taxes. But keep this in mind, despite filing an extension, the IRS still expects you to pay your tax liability as soon as possible. So, if you owe money you'll have to estimate how much and make a payment. If you can't pay right now, don't panic, you've got options.

"You can do that a couple of different ways," said tax analyst Kemberely Washington. "Of course, you can pick up the phone and contact them. But we know contacting the IRS could be very challenging at this time. So, another thing that you can do is actually create an online account and create your own payment arrangement."