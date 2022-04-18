YOU SHOULD KNOW: Today is the last day to file your taxes

TYLER, Texas — Monday, April 18, is tax day -- a day some dread the whole year.
However, CBS19 has put together a list of tips to make today a little less stressful.
In addition to everything you needed to have in year's past, you'll want to make sure you also have your stimulus paperwork.
Three ingredients to a smooth-sailing tax day are:
- W-2 form
- 1099 form
- Form of identification
You should also decide who you want to file your taxes:
- Do them yourself
- Use tax-preparing services like H&R Block or Turbo Tax
- Ask a tax professional
You'll want to make sure you give tax professionals all your forms so they are able to prepare your taxes. But keep this in mind, despite filing an extension, the IRS still expects you to pay your tax liability as soon as possible. So, if you owe money you'll have to estimate how much and make a payment. If you can't pay right now, don't panic, you've got options.
"You can do that a couple of different ways," said tax analyst Kemberely Washington. "Of course, you can pick up the phone and contact them. But we know contacting the IRS could be very challenging at this time. So, another thing that you can do is actually create an online account and create your own payment arrangement."
If you've already filed, you can expect your return in three-to-six weeks. In addition to e-filing, submitting an error-free tax return and setting up direct deposit will get you your refund the quickest.
