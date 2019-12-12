TYLER, Texas — Christmas is around the corner and you may still be needing ideas on what to give that special someone.

JJ Maldonado and Miss Texas 2018 and blogger Madison Fuller have got you covered with some gift giving ideas.

Gifts for Her:

Light up tri-fold mirror, prices range from $27.98 and up

Joggers, prices range from $19.99 and up

Gifts for Him:

Weighted blanket, prices range from $39.99 and up

Shoes/slippers, prices range from $11.99 and up

Tie bar set, prices range from $34.50 and up

Oversized duffle, prices range from $26.98 and up

Stocking Stuffers:

Hair dryer

Coffee mug

Melted Matt lipstick

Fuzzy socks

Cable knit pom beanie

Follow this link for more gift ideas from Madison Fuller.