TYLER, Texas — Christmas is around the corner and you may still be needing ideas on what to give that special someone.
JJ Maldonado and Miss Texas 2018 and blogger Madison Fuller have got you covered with some gift giving ideas.
Gifts for Her:
- Light up tri-fold mirror, prices range from $27.98 and up
- Joggers, prices range from $19.99 and up
Gifts for Him:
- Weighted blanket, prices range from $39.99 and up
- Shoes/slippers, prices range from $11.99 and up
- Tie bar set, prices range from $34.50 and up
- Oversized duffle, prices range from $26.98 and up
Stocking Stuffers:
- Hair dryer
- Coffee mug
- Melted Matt lipstick
- Fuzzy socks
- Cable knit pom beanie
Follow this link for more gift ideas from Madison Fuller.