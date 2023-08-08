The Messi effect: Frisco sees $3 million of estimated direct economic impact for FC Dallas-Inter Miami match, city says

Ticket prices to the match soared hundreds, even thousands of dollars. The match had a sellout crowd of 19,096. The economic impact of Messi's arrival was paramount.

FRISCO, Texas — One of the greatest soccer players of all-time – and a household name around the world – came to town and the city of Frisco benefited to the tune of $3 million.

Visit Frisco told WFAA the estimated direct economic impact for the FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami match in Frisco was $3 million.

Ticket demand in the week leading up to the match provided a snapshot of the interest for Messi. Tickets that normally go for $30-40 (the lowest non-resale price for the Austin FC and Atlanta United matches coming up) where being sold at price points of $199, $249, $399 and $499 during the VIP presale. One day later, general sale tickets sold out in 10 minutes, and the re-sale market drove ticket prices up to upwards of $700-plus for the cheapest available.

Fans camped outside of a Plano hotel where the team was staying, one fan even got detained and later released after running toward a barrier in front of the Inter Miami bus.

The crowds outside the stadium before the match lined the length of the stadium, wrapped around parking lots and trees:

FC Dallas officials said the match had a sellout crowd of 19,096. FC Dallas will return to action on Aug. 26 against Austin FC in MLS play. Inter Miami advanced to the Round of 8, where they'll host Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup.