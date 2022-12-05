MONEY MAY: Set your thermostat at 78 this summer to save on energy costs

Every degree below 78 degrees Fahrenheit that you reduce your thermostat will add about 3% to your energy bill per degree.

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12news is your home for tips on how to stretch your dollar and with this coming summer's heat we're all reaching for the thermostat, hoping to cool off.

Experts at Entergy offer this advice when you're reaching for the thermostat.

Air conditioning is going to be one of the biggest users of your energy this summer and having it at the right set point is really going to help reduce your costs.

Energy star recommends setting your AC at 78 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer.

For every degree below 78 degrees Fahrenheit that you reduce your thermostat, it's going to add about 3% to your energy bill per degree, so you'll want to keep it at that higher set point.

Whenever you're leaving your home, remember to follow the 4 x 4 rule.

If your house is going to be empty for more than 4 hours, be sure to raise your thermostat 4 degrees.

While it takes more energy to heat than cool your home, there are some steps you can take to reduce energy and save on your electric bill:

Install a programable thermostat.

Lower your thermostat setting.

Make sure vent returns aren’t covered with furniture or curtains.

Check all the vents in your home and make sure they are fully opened.

Close your fireplace damper when it is not in use.

Use a fan to circulate warm air through the room rather than relying completely on your heating unit.

Add insulation and seal air leaks to keep the warm air in and cold air out.

If it’s sunny out, open your curtains to allow the heat from the sun warm the house up.