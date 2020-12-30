Rebuilding your bank account post-pandemic

If the pandemic has affected your funds, certified financial planners have some tips for you to take into the new year

TYLER, Texas — If you've been laid off, furloughed or are struggling to make ends meet at the end of the month, certified financial planner Jose Feliciano has some advice.



"We don't know how things are going to turn out," Feliciano said, "But that's why we have the laws in place — the unemployment to fill that gap. That's why the stimulus package is in place to fill that void."

But as it seems the push for larger stimulus checks is dead in the water, the way you spend unemployment benefits and checks takes some planning in order to be most effective. There's an actual science to getting back on your feet.

"Rule of thumb is, use your debit card," Feliciano said. "Don't get emotional when you buy things."

Essentially: don't get into debt unless it's an absolute necessity. Use what money you have, and try to make it stretch. Skimping on funds will make it easier to recover in the future.



He also says the best way to use your unemployment or your stimulus check depends on your lifestyle. There are those who will save their check, those who use it to pay off their debt and those who buy goods or services.



Even if you choose to save these funds, you're still stimulating the economy and doing yourself a favor. Many people have already started to receive their second stimulus check.