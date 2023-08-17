Panda Express investigating after a San Antonio customer's card was charged $400 in one day

Jacqueline Rios's app says she spent $16.46. Panda Express charged her card multiple times for several hundred dollars.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A Panda Express spokesperson said Thursday the company is investigating after a local mother ended up with more than $400 charges from the restaurant on her bank account.

All the charges originated from Sunday, when Jacqueline Rios visited the restaurant's 11220 Huebner Road location. She showed KENS 5 her app, which stated her order was only $16.42.

Her debit card was denied the next day. She then looked at her bank statement and found seven different charges, all labeled "Panda Express."

KENS 5 aired the story Wednesday after contacting Panda Express the previous day. The company eventually responded Thursday afternoon with the following statement:



"At Panda, ensuring our guests have secure ways to pay for their meals is of the highest priority. Upon hearing of these disputed charges, we immediately began an investigation and have reached out to our guest to work directly with her. We also encourage her to contact her bank and local law enforcement to address these charges. We regret any inconvenience and distress this may have caused our valued guest."

Rios on Thursday told KENS 5 the company has reached out to her by phone, and a representative from the corporate office said they are reviewing all transactions from that weekend.

Rios has previously contacted staff at the Huebner Road location as well. But, she says, that response wasn't helpful.

"They said they had to talk to corporate and would get back to me. I waited five hours and called them back. Then they proceeded to tell me that it was basically my problem," Rios said.

Rios said the corporate office, in contrast, gave her a report number and said they would investigate. She had previously told KENS 5 she wanted the company to look into the issue.

"They need to give me back my money or they need to investigate their employee and find out who is using people's cards," Rios said on Wednesday.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS: