Pandemic created what business experts are calling a “perfect storm” for scammers

The Better Business Bureau labeled employment scams specifically as the riskiest scam for two years in a row.

TEXAS, USA — Some scammers are creative and unfortunately for job seekers, they’re getting better at what they do.

Mechele Mills, CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas, said she’s seen all types of crooked business.

“Employment scams are happening all the time in every city, you know, it's very, very common, especially now that people are seeking out remote work positions," she said.

She's also seen the same situation that happened to Nacogdoches resident Renee Holland. The single mom has applied to hundreds of jobs and found out later that not all of them were legitimate.

She explained, “I've gotten fraudulent checks- more than one fraudulent check- saying, 'Hey, we want you as a home office person. Here's a $3250 check to get all your office supplies. Buy your brand new computer or buy your printer. Buy all these things.' I'm like, ‘Wow. Yay.’”

It’s a classic scam, luring in job seekers under the guise that they’ve finally landed a position only to steal their money and oftentimes their identity.

Mills said every year, around 14 million people are exposed to these scams and lose more than $2 billion. The best way to avoid this yourself is doing your research on a company before you take the plunge and make sure they’re accredited with the BBB.

“You should never pay for your own background checks. You shouldn't have to pay for your own training. Make sure you're doing a real interview, not a text interview,” said Mills.

She continued, if an employer wants to send you money before you've even clocked in, “That would definitely be a red flag.”