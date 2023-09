The company advises people with gluten sensitivity or intolerance to either return the product for a full refund or to throw it away.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Costco has recalled some of its "Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup" due to the presence of gluten despite being labeled gluten-free.

The impacted products are the 8-2/32 Oz containers with lot number 1394066 and a use-by date of 11/23/23.

The company advises people with gluten sensitivity or intolerance to either return the product for a full refund or to throw it away.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube