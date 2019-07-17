HOUSTON — Pita Pal Foods out of Houston has triggered a voluntary recall of multiple hummus products due to concerns of Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall comes after Listeria was found at the manufacturing facility (not in the finished product) during an FDA inspection.

The impacted products, which were made between May 30 and June 25, 2019 were distributed nationwide.

CLICK HERE to see the list of hummus products included in the recall.

Customers who have purchased any of the recalled hummus should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

FDA officials say no illnesses have been reported to date for these products. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Anybody with questions may contact the company at 832-803-9295 or e-mail products@pitapal.com.

“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the recall states. “Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”