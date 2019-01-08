Of all the things you’d expect to see in an overhead bin on an airplane, a flight attendant is not one of them. But that’s just what happened on a Southwest flight from Philadelphia to Nashville, captured on video by a passenger.

A passenger named Veronica Lloyd (@Disko_InVERNo on Twitter) posted the surreal footage on Twitter with the caption, “Is this a dream? @Southwestair.”

Followed by a plea for the airline to “get it together.”

I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together pic.twitter.com/bEHkMMgGXU — Verny Vern (@Disko_InVERNo) July 29, 2019

To which the Southwest Twitter account replied:

Sounds like we could learn a bit more. Mind DMing your confirmation number? -Shelley — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) July 29, 2019

Responses to the post on social media were mostly either confused or amused by the situation. What was she doing? What was she thinking? Is this a new protocol? We reached out to the Southwest to get some answers.

“Southwest Employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities,” said a Southwest representative. “In this instance, one of our Flight Attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with Customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain Safety as their top priority.” (Capitalization in the original. Also, overhead bins are made to hold luggage that can weigh a lot more than a flight attendant, so there was no risk of breaking the bin.)

So, yeah. Maybe next time you’re flying Southwest, check to see if there is a flight attendant hiding out in the overhead bin before placing your luggage.

