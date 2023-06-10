Two Powerball tickets sold in Texas win $1 million as jackpot continues to grow

Monday's jackpot will be an estimated $1.55 billion, which remains the third-largest prize in the Powerball's history.

TEXAS, USA — The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow after no one managed to hit the $1.4 billion grand prize in Saturday's drawing, but there were still some big winners.

Two tickets sold in Texas ended up being worth a million dollars. One was sold in Mansfield and the other in Uvalde.

The winning numbers were 47-54-57-60-65 with Powerball 19 and Power Play 3.

Monday's jackpot will be an estimated $1.55 billion, which remains the third-largest prize in the Powerball's history. It'll also be the fourth-largest jackpot in any U.S. lottery game after rolling over for 34 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

While no one hit the jackpot, 10 tickets, including the two in Texas, won at least $1 million.

Ten tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers and are worth $1 million: one in California, one in Kansas, one in Louisiana, two tickets in Massachusetts, one in Michigan, one in Ohio, one in Wisconsin and the two in Texas.

Two more tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers and chose the optional Power Play, meaning they're worth $2 million. Those tickets were sold in Iowa and Maine.

A jackpot winner Monday would get either the full $1.55 billion paid out over 30 years, or a cash payout of $679.8 million. Winners almost always take the cash option.

It's also the first time in the game's history that back-to-back cycles have generated billion-dollar prizes, according to Powerball.

The lengthy streak without a jackpot winner is due to the game's long odds, 1 in 292.2 million, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large.

Even with the smaller lump sum payout, federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, October 7, 2023?

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.55 Billion (est.) – Oct. 9, 2023 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion: Powerball - Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 billion: Powerball – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.58 billion: Mega Millions – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.55 billion (est.) – Oct. 9, 2023 $1.537 billion: Mega Millions – Oct. 23, 2018 - SC $1.35 billion: Mega Millions - Jan. 13, 2023 - ME $1.337 billion: Mega Millions - July 29, 2022 - IL $1.08 billion: Powerball – July 19, 2023 – CA $1.05 billion: Mega Millions - Jan. 22, 2021 - MI $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI