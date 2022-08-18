Scam call asking for payment, impersonating police officer, according to Smith County Sheriff

The SCSO advises that if residents receive a call like this, to simply ignore the call and hang up.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDIOTR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022 and does not relate to the story.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be cautious of a scam caller impersonating a sergeant with the Tyler Police Department.

These scam callers will call residents and inform them of a missed court summons, and that they have a warrant out for their arrest. The only way to solve this issue is to pay over the phone with specific instructions given by the scammer.

Additionally, the scammer is using the name of Sgt. Kevin Mobley of the Tyler Police Department. Other law enforcement officials' names have been used by scammers in the past.

The SCSO advises that if residents receive a call like this, to simply ignore the call and hang up.

"At no time will anyone from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office randomly call anyone and ask for money," explained Sgt. Larry Christian, SCSO spokesperson. "No law enforcement agency will ever accept a bond or any other form of payment from anyone concerning a criminal, traffic, or civil charge."