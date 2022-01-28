East Texans secure new jobs as unemployment rate shrinks

More than 4,000 Tyler residents have gotten a new job over the past six months.

TYLER, Texas — Cadarvis Lamaro and his fiancé Brianna Nelson are taking their victory smiles to the bank. The couple just landed new jobs.

“I'm on a high right now," Nelson said. "I'm just very happy because it's been tough.”

The two had been searching for stability for months so this day is a relief.

“We're not the only people out there it's been tough for, you know?," Nelson said. "Living paycheck-to-paycheck, penny pinching, just trying to stay above water. Prices is raising, food is raising, you know, it just feels like we're getting charged to breathe.”

They join the thousands of other East Texans who have secured positions since the summer.

Labor data shows in July 2021, Tyler's unemployment rate was 5.2%

By November that rate sunk to 3.9%.

Parvati Montgomery, Remedy Intelligent Staffing’s Vice President of operations, says up to 300 job seekers a week come through their doors. That’s triple the amount they saw six months ago.

“I think the other piece of that is the Child Tax Credit also expired at this time" said Montgomery. "So a lot more people are out back out looking for work. So overall, I think the confidence has gone back up in East Texas.”

With new income secured, Lamaro and Nelson can finally press play on the life they paused out of necessity.

“I'm able to really start doing things that we was planning before everything started messing us up," Lamaro said.

Nelson agreed.

“It feels good," Nelson said. "It feels like I can just breathe and not be so stressed.”