TYLER, Texas — Another round of staggering unemployment numbers came out Thursday.

An additional 3.8 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week in the United States. It would be an overwhelming record for initial claims if not for the even-higher numbers recorded in the previous four weeks, topping out at 6.9 million in the week of March 27.

“Those are very high numbers,” Prof. Mikhail Kouliavtsev said. “So much higher than anything we’re used to seeing.”

In the six weeks since the pandemic started affecting businesses, more than 30 million people have been laid off.

“By all accounts, that is probably an undercount of the true unemployment effect out there,” Kouliavtsev, the chair of the Department of Economics and Finance at Stephen F. Austin University, claimed, “because so many unemployment offices in many states are overwhelmed. They’re understaffed. They simply can’t handle these volumes of claims that they’re receiving.”

There had been lots of complaints about the slow process of filing for unemployment benefits in Texas, but Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this week the state is catching up quickly.

“We have provided the Texas Workforce Commission with desperately-needed help,” Gov. Abbott explained. “Help to respond to the record-breaking unemployment claims that have been filed with new hires, as well as volunteers that have been offered up by both the Texas House and the Texas Senate, as well as from state agencies. We have more than tripled the Texas Workforce Commission’s staff to more than 2,000. More than 1.9 million claims have been filed, but now, more than 1.6 million have been processed and over $2 billion has been paid out in unemployment benefits.”

As a result of the widespread layoffs, the national unemployment rate has risen from 3.5 percent to approximately 19 percent.

When the official measurement is released, it will likely mark the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression, when it peaked at approximately 24.8 percent. The difference is that it took four years to lose all those jobs back then. This has happened in less than two months.

“Hopefully, it’s tailing off,” Kouliavtsev said, “And as we’re getting ready to reopen some of the businesses, in Texas, in particular, hopefully this will be kind of the backslide of this.”

Kouliavtsev said there are three theories about what the eventual economic recovery will look like. It could bounce right back and look like a 'V,' take a little longer and look like a 'U,' or it could look more like a Nike Swoosh.

“Now, if this goes on for quite a while, and some of these unemployment claims we’re seeing now turn into permanently-lost jobs, that will be quite bad, of course,” Kouliavtsev added. “We simply won’t have jobs, we won’t have workplaces for these people to go back to. And then, of course, this recovery may take quite a bit of time and be much more pronounced.”