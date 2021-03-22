On Social Security? Here's what you should do if you haven't received your third stimulus

Carla Surendran, a Social Security recipient, said the Internal Revenue Service told her it will be several weeks before she sees her third check.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The third round of stimulus checks is hitting Iowan's bank accounts. However, not every qualified person has seen the money yet.

Carla Surendran, a Social Security recipient, said the Internal Revenue Service told her it will be several weeks before she sees her third check.

Surendran is a diabetic and lives off her social security check and savings.

With what little savings Surendran had, most went towards repairing her home following the aftermath of the 2020 derecho. She looked forward to the economic relief payment to give some weight to her wallet.

"My insulin, they changed it, but it was costing me $1,300 a month," she said. "I found out with the derecho you don’t want to get too far ahead because it was ruined when the refrigerator went out."

She received the first two stimulus checks, but they arrived far after the first was sent out.

“I thought on the first one they forgot me or something," Surendran said.

So why are folks still waiting for their checks? It could be that the IRS is missing some information from those on Social Security.

“If the IRS is missing some information from the Social Security recipients that could put a delay on receiving their Social Security benefits," said Loren Merkle, a financial advisor. "So, they can call the IRS, they can go through the payment tool through the IRS website, or they can file their 2020 taxes and that can spur that payment as well.”

This year, the deadline to file taxes was pushed back to May 17. Merkle said filing taxes is the fastest way to get the process moving to receive the stimulus.