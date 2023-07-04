A North Texas castle - yes, it looks like a real castle - is up for sale

The 14,000-square-foot castle lies in Southlake, one of D-FW's most wealthy suburbs.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — If you dreamt of living in a castle as a kid – or maybe even some of us adults – you don't have to look any further than the affluent Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, Southlake.

A 14,000-square-food modern private castle estate has just hit the market. The asking price? Oh, just a sniff under $8 million ($7.8 million).

The estate was built in 2009 and has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It lies on 1.6 acres, featuring a pool with a swim-up bar, a tennis court and a guest house. Other amenities of this grand estate include:

Two-story closet in primary suite

Elevator

Barrel-vault wine cellar

Tiered movie theater

Here is a photo tour of the home:

Southlake continues to dominate D-FW as the wealthiest zip code in the metroplex, according to the Dallas Business Journal. The DBJ reported that Southlake has the highest median household income in the metroplex at $240,694.

Another Southlake mansion made headlines after going viral on Zillow Gone Wild. That 31,000-square-foot home, located at 1469 Sunshine Lane, was listed in December 2022 for $19.99 million. It is no longer on the market, according to Realtor.com.

