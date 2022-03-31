Statewide average gas price falls another four cents

Average prices at the pump have decreased all around Texas as the demand for gas has lowered, which was at the same time as the price for crude oil skyrocketing.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is four cents less than the last week, coming in at $3.85 for regular unleaded fuel according to AAA Texas.

Average prices at the pump have decreased all around Texas as the demand for gas has lowered, which was at the same time as the price for crude oil skyrocketing. The average is likely to lower with the news release from the strategic petroleum reserve; according to the Oil Price Information Service, President Biden expected to release up to 180 million barrels from the U.S. reserve to reduce energy prices.

“Oil and gas prices have been subject to daily headlines – sending prices on a roller coaster,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The latest trend has been in a downward direction for a number of reasons, including falling demand from the prior week.”

AAA Texas has released tips on how to save money before you head to the pump:

Slow down while driving and drive the speed limit. The higher the speed the more drag your vehicle will experience, which slows your car down.

Avoid hard accelerations and quickly slamming on the gas pedal. These simple actions increase your vehicle's gas consumption

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed. But, do not use cruise control whenever you are driving on slippery or wet roads.

Minimize your usage of air conditioning

Avoid idling your car to warm up the engine, even in cold temperatures.

Maintain your car in accordance with the manufacturer's recommendations. Regular service ensures optimum fuel economy.

Ensure your tires are properly maintained and inflated at the correct level.