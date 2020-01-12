Student loan payments to resume January 1

The office of Federal Student Aid is ending its pandemic relief moratorium on December 31.

TYLER, Texas — The Federal Student Aid repayment suspension will end on December 31. This means that the 3.6 million borrowers in Texas will have to resume payment according to Lendingtree research.

On March 20, the Secretary of Education directed the office of Federal Student Aid to take action to provide immediate relief to student loan borrowers during the coronavirus pandemic by both suspending loan payments and temporarily setting interest rates to 0%

"The White House has been inactive since the election. It’s possible that President-elect Biden could come in and decide on day one of his presidency that he would extend this suspension," student loan counselor Andrew Pentis said. "But he doesn’t join the office until January 20th, so there’s basically a three-week gap where some borrowers might have to make payments on their loans.”

These borrowers include the unemployed and the millions of Texans who are struggling to pay necessary expenses like rent and groceries. However, there are some options.

One of them is an unemployment deferment, which means borrowers can pause repayment for up until three years while looking for work. But interest will accrue during this period.

Income-driven repayment plans work based on income. The less money the borrower makes, the lower the monthly payment.

Another option is student loan forgiveness. As of now, if a borrower works in an eligible career like teaching or public service, they have the option to make low monthly payments for a time frame that varies from person to person. Then at the end of this time frame, the loans are forgiven. Few people qualify for this option, but it doesn’t hurt to apply.

Experts at Lending Tree say the first thing that borrowers should do before the payments resume in January is to make sure that all of their contact information is up to date. That way, the lender can reach out to them directly about repayment.