Texans experience an increase in car insurance

With rising costs affecting us in all areas of life, car insurance rates have also increased due to inflation.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texan experienced an increase in car insurance for his two cars.

Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns a 2016 Jeep and a 2012 Kia. For a 6 month period, he was paying $600 to keep his cars insured. Now, he pays $900 despite having a clean driving record.

"We didn't have any changes in our policy, same two cars," Saenz said.

Michael Christopher from Christopher Insurance Agency in Tyler said the rates are spiking because of inflation.

"In the event something happens, it costs more to have a bumper replacement than it did 10 or 12 years ago," Christopher said.

If you have a foreign car Christopher said some of those parts may be on back order and could add to the price of having repairs done.

However living in East Texas, you may have an advantage.

"We have better rates and Tyler versus in Dallas, because there's more of a chance that you have an accident because it's more traffic," Christopher said.

Christopher also said anytime you touch your insurance policy, it could make your rate go up. And if you file a claim, the insurance will pay for it, but he said when it's time to renew you insurance, they will use that accident to increase your rates.