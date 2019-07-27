TYLER, Texas — This summer, the Texas economy has been on a positive wave, particularly when reviewing employment. The recent new record states the 3.5% unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since tracking began in 1976.

It's evident that people are looking for jobs. However, the Better Business Bureau warns some job postings are not as legit as others.

"Scam artists want your information and they will do just about anything to get it," president and CEO of BBB serving Central East Texas, Mechele Mills, said.

Mills says job scammers often post fake opportunities with the intent of obtaining personal information and/or money from the applicant. The scam comes in the form of bogus online listings, scam recruiter emails, and work-from-home schemes.

"You find them online, sometimes, even through social media," Mills said. There are even legitimate platforms out there that post bogus jobs because there may not be a lot of research done on that particular employer."

Mills says the scammers are strategic in their approach.

"What you'll find is that they're offering a very hefty salary for jobs that maybe don't require a whole lot of training or a whole lot of experience," Mills said. "You might have caregiver positions, nanny positions, customer service, data entry."

According to the BBB, some con-artists are out to make a quick buck by pretending they can help you find work for a fee, others phish for information online, posing as employment recruitment firms or hiring managers, then using the information to compromise your identity.

"We see it a lot of with younger people, but we also see it with maybe some seniors who are looking for some extra part-time type of positions," Mills said.

When applying and interviewing for jobs, especially online, the BBB has provided a few tips applicants should keep in mind.

Never pay a fee. Be suspicious of any employment-service firm that guarantees to get you a job for a fee. Be wary of firms promoting federal government jobs for a fee. All federal positions are announced to the public on www.usajobs.gov.

Be suspicious of any employment-service firm that guarantees to get you a job for a fee. Be wary of firms promoting federal government jobs for a fee. All federal positions are announced to the public on www.usajobs.gov. Never pay for background checks or drug tests. This is part of the cost of doing business. If a potential employer requests that you pay for these tests, you will likely never hear from them after they have received your money.

This is part of the cost of doing business. If a potential employer requests that you pay for these tests, you will likely never hear from them after they have received your money. Protect your information. Never provide any non-work-related personal information such as your social security number, credit card number, date of birth, or home address online, through e-mail, over the phone or on your resume. This can be released in the face-to-face interview, or after more trust is established with subsequent phone conversations (after you have checked the company out, of course).

Never provide any non-work-related personal information such as your social security number, credit card number, date of birth, or home address online, through e-mail, over the phone or on your resume. This can be released in the face-to-face interview, or after more trust is established with subsequent phone conversations (after you have checked the company out, of course). No interview? Not legitimate. If you are offered a position without a formal interview, either face to face through video conferencing, it’s most likely a scam. Be wary of employers who hire you on the spot or conduct interviews via text, email, or through instant messaging services.

If you are offered a position without a formal interview, either face to face through video conferencing, it’s most likely a scam. Be wary of employers who hire you on the spot or conduct interviews via text, email, or through instant messaging services. Always check with BBB before doing business with any company. As always, it’s always very important to do your homework. For over 100 years, BBB has provided information for consumers so they can make educated decisions about businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. Carefully evaluate contact information in job ads or related e-mails, watch out for an e-mail address that does not feature the company's name, the use of post office boxes rather than an office address, and inconsistencies with area or zip codes.

If you have been victimized by an employment scam, you can by report them to BBB Scam Tracker or by calling BBB at (903) 581-5704.

RELATED: DON'T BECOME A VICTIM: Summer months see spike in 'Grandparents Scam'