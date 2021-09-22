Tyler hospitals could lose $43 million, affecting low-income patients

"Hospitals cannot continue to serve minority and rural populations without that assistance," said social welfare nonprofit president Don Lee.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler-area hospitals face critical funding losses that would hit their low-income patients the hardest.

“There is a point at which then you can't recover what you're losing. We haven't gotten there yet. But right now it's in limbo. And it's a lot of money," said Don Lee, president of social welfare nonprofit Texas Essential Healthcare Partnerships (TEHP).

Roughly $43 million is at stake according to the organization. Lee said Tyler area hospitals won’t be getting any more of this Medicaid funding until the federal approval that expired on September 1 gets renewed.

Lee said as time stretches on without that approval, hospital resources will stretch thin as well.

“Hospitals cannot continue to serve minority populations and rural populations without that assistance,” he said.

CBS19 asked if there is anything others can be doing beyond waiting to see what happens.

He answered, “Frankly, I think the hospitals feel helpless in this situation. And so if the hospitals feel helpless, I would think the members of the community would share that same feeling. I think the only thing we can do is just reiterate to both the federal government and the state government, how important these hospitals are to our communities.”

TEHP found Medicaid covers 1 of every 12 adults and 2 out of every 5 children statewide.