Verizon hiring 1,000 employees to work-from-home

According to their press release, "in 2018, the company introduced a program enabling many customer service employees to work from home, changing the face of the industry. Then, at the start of the pandemic, Verizon transitioned over 90% of its employees to work-from-home. Now, as the company looks to maintain its strong customer experience while remaining responsive to employee needs, Verizon is hiring 950 new customer service employees who will work from home permanently."