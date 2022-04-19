Why are some tax refunds being delayed?

Experts say the IRS is drowning in paper, wasting time and money.

HOUSTON — Why is there a good chance your tax return will be delayed this year?

The Internal Revenue Service has a massive backlog right now. And the reason they are so behind sounds a little crazy in 2022.

According to The Washington Post its because of paper. The IRS still receives millions of paper returns every year and does not scan those documents. That means an IRS employee must type every letter and number from those returns into a computer.

According to the Post, the paper return backlog at the IRS is now up to 15 million. That means a lot of refunds are delayed.

Once the pandemic hit some taxpayers had to wait more than 10 months to get their refund. According to the National Taxpayer Advocate, in the past year the IRS has not made progress reducing the backlog,

The IRS may soon be forced to join the 21 century.

After years of stops and starts when it came to adopting scanning technology the agency has been ordered to figure it out by next month.

The IRS says it wants to make the change but it will need money. The White House has included a funding boost for the agency in its proposed 2023 budget but that still needs to be approved by Congress.